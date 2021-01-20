Biaggi and the Senate help pass legislative package to help small businesses

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, together with the New York State Senate Majority Conference, advanced legislation yesterday to support small businesses that are hurting due to the pandemic.

The bills include protecting small businesses from eviction and foreclosure with the COVID-19 Emergency Protect Our Small Business Act, protecting restaurants from third-party delivery fees, implementing third-party restaurant posting requirements, promoting the shared work eligibility program, freezing unemployment insurance rates and establishing a partial-unemployment system.

“The pandemic has financially devastated so many of the small businesses at the heart of our communities,” Biaggi said. “In order to rebuild our local economies and revitalize our neighborhoods, we must provide our small businesses with the financial relief and market protection that they need to recover and remain open. I am proud to join my colleagues in the Senate to pass legislation that will support District 34’s small businesses, and thank the bill sponsors for their leadership to move this package forward.”

The bills advanced by the Senate Majority and co-sponsored by Senator Biaggi, include: