Biaggi and Senate pass the ‘HALT’ Solitary Confinement Act

This week Senator Alessandra Biaggi and the Senate passed landmark legislation, which will drastically impact solitary confinement for people in prison.

Titled the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act (HALT, it will limit the use of segregated confinement for all incarcerated persons to 15 days, implements alternative rehabilitative measures, including the creation of Residential Rehabilitation Units (RRU), expands the definition of segregated confinement and eliminates the use of segregated confinement for vulnerable incarcerated populations.

Additionally, this bill establishes guidelines for humane conditions in segregated confinement, outlines reporting requirements, and adds due process protections by prohibiting placement in segregated confinement prior to a disciplinary hearing and allowing access to counsel. The Nelson Mandela Rules adopted by the United Nations, define segregated confinement for more than 15 days as torture. HALT will bring New York in compliance with this international standard and save the State tens of millions of dollars over the next several years.

“Solitary confinement is torture and inhumane,” Biaggi said. “Isolating incarcerated New Yorkers has life-long consequences on their physical and emotional wellbeing –– disproportionately impacting Black incarcerated people who represent 60% of New Yorkers held in solitary confinement units. The HALT Solitary Confinement Act will end the cycle of trauma we subject incarcerated people to, and heal our communities through therapeutic and rehabilitative solutions instead. As a co-sponsor of HALT, I extend my gratitude to the solitary survivors, their loved ones, and formerly incarcerated New Yorkers who have advocated for this legislation for years. Passing the HALT Solitary Confinement Act is a vital step in the fight for restorative and racial justice.”

The Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act (HALT) will: