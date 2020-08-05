Beth Abraham one of 10 post-acute care facilities to be nationally AHA certified

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing at 612 Allerton Ave., has been certified by the American Health Association (AHA) as being one of 10 post-acute care facilities to be awarded this distinction.

This recognition defines Beth Abraham’s cutting edge and first-class heart failure program as meeting the highest standards by the AHA, putting the facility into an elite national group that are presented with this Post-Acute Heart Failure Center Certification.

“We are so delighted and honored by this certification from the American Heart Association,” said Moshe Blackstein, administrator at Beth Abraham Center. “We are fully committed to our residents and their cardiac care.”

In February, Beth Abraham Center, along with the AHA, introduced the new heart failure program to local Bronx hospital executives and community leaders during Heart Month, whereby Blackstein showed slides of the new cardiac care unit upon completion and the AHA discussed the importance of educating the community and how the AHA is a vital resource for everyone.