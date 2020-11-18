Beth Abraham Center honors Vietnam War veteran

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Although Veterans Day has come and gone, the staff at a Bronx rehabilitation and nursing center continued honoring members of the armed forces.

One such veteran was Joseph Dankfurt, 63, a resident of the Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Allerton Avenue. Dankfort served during the tail end of the Vietnam War from 1975 to 1978, but was stationed in Hawaii as a U.S. Army staff sergeant.

He was honorably discharged from the Army in December 1980. Following his service, he became an electronics salesman. Dankfurt isn’t married, but has a daughter.