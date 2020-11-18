News

Beth Abraham Center honors Vietnam War veteran

AvatarBy Posted on
Veteran Joseph Dankfurt, 63, a resident of the Beth Abraham Center.
Photos courtesy of Beth Abraham Center

Although Veterans Day has come and gone, the staff at a Bronx rehabilitation and nursing center continued honoring members of the armed forces.

One such veteran was Joseph Dankfurt, 63, a resident of the Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Allerton Avenue. Dankfort served during the tail end of the Vietnam War from 1975 to 1978, but was stationed in Hawaii as a U.S. Army staff sergeant.

He was honorably discharged from the Army in December 1980. Following his service, he became an electronics  salesman. Dankfurt isn’t married, but has a daughter.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>