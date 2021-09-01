News

Benedetto sponsors Metrocard Mobile Van visit to Throggs Neck

The MTA will send its Metrocard Mobile Van into the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx on two occassions this month, beginning on Sept. 10 2021.
Photo/new.mta.info

New York State Assemblyman Michael Benedetto announces that the MetroCard Mobile Van will visit the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx. The van will be parked at the curb in front of the assemblyman’s office, located at 3602 E. Tremont Ave., on Friday, Sept. 10 and Friday, Sept. 24 between the hours of 1-3 p.m.

 The MetroCard Mobile Van enables:

  • Senior citizens 65 years of age or older to apply for Reduced-Fare MetroCard and receive a temporary card on the spot (Bring proof of age such as a Medicare card and valid photo identification).
  • People with disabilities that qualify, and who present a Medicare card and valid photo ID such as a driver’s license to apply for Reduced-Fare MetroCard.
  • Daily riders to add money to their Reduced-Fare MetroCard.
  • Everyone to get all MetroCard questions answered.

For more information, call Benedetto’s office at (718) 892-2235.

