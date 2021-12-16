Beep-elect Vanessa Gibson visits new BronxNet studios

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx Borough President-elect Vanessa Gibson is sharing her political journey and her vision for the Bronx on BronxNet TV.

As NYC Councilwoman Gibson prepares to take office as the first female Bronx borough president, she visited the BronxNet studios and sat down with BronxNet Host Kibin Alleyne for a half-hour interview on the program “In the District.” She discusses her start in politics and time as a member of the New York State Assembly, her campaign for Bronx borough president, challenges faced during the pandemic, her election victory and vision for the Bronx.

Prior to the show recording, Gibson toured the recently upgraded, state-of-the-art BronxNet studios at Lehman College. The renovations were made possible with capital support from Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., Gibson and the City Council, and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs.

“BronxNet has been an invaluable partner in our community, providing around the clock coverage of our borough, while also educating and informing residents,” Gibson said. “During the onset of the pandemic, they were on the frontlines with us as we provided PPE and food to our neighbors when the Bronx was considered the epicenter for COVID-19 in our city. Their team never took a day off and I know with the capital renovations, they will be even more adept covering issues important to Bronxites.”

The “In the District” episode premieres on Thursday, Dec. 16, with rebroadcasts Friday, Dec. 17 at 11: 30 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 19 at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., on BronxNet channel 67 Optimum/2133 Fios and at bronxnet.tv.

“We are grateful to [Vanessa Gibson] for joining us in our studio to inspire Bronxites and the world with her story, for sharing her vision as she prepares to become Bronx borough president, and for keeping Bronxites civically engaged via the BronxNet channels,” said Michael Max Knobbe, BronxNet executive director.