Second phase of Bedford Park development recieves $44.7M in refinancing from state

As part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $390 million financing rollout for affordable housing projects across the state, $44.7 million will be reserved for the second phase of the two-phase Bedford Green House development in Bedford Park.

The housing project consists of 234 units in total, and reserves housing space for New Yorkers battling mental illness, substance use and those living with HIV/AIDS.

The second phase, located at 2880 Jerome Ave., is expected to break ground later this year and will introduce an additional 116 apartments, with 70 reserved for individuals experiencing homelessness. Another 46 apartments will be for families and seniors aged 62 or older, and the development will feature a roughly 2,300-square-foot medical clinic to serve residents and the surrounding community.

Other amenities include a fitness center and a library/learning center for residents.

The second phase of the project has a completion date set for 2025.

Completed in August, the first phase of the Bedford Green House includes 118 units located at 2865 Creston Ave., and is notable for its 1,500-square-foot rooftop greenhouse and aquaponics urban farming system.

Ground broke on the 17-story building in November 2017, but officials had to wait three years after its 2019 topping out to open, after various delays. Project Renewal, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless and low-income men and women, added $3.5 million of its own funds to get the first phase of the project across the finish line.

Project Renewal provides on-site case management, occupational therapy and horticultural therapy, which will take advantage of the resources being grown in the building’s greenhouse.

Hochul’s $390 million rollout for affordable housing projects — awarded through bonds and subsidies — creates or preserves 1,600 affordable housing units, according to her office.

The Bedford Green House is part of Mayor Eric Adams’ “Housing Our Neighbors” affordable housing blueprint. The initiative aims to complete the construction of 15,000 supportive homes citywide by 2030.

