DOT seeks vendors for Fordham Plaza as business opportunities expand in Bronx hub

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) is inviting businesses to submit proposals to operate three vendor spaces in Fordham Plaza, a major commercial and transit hub in the Bronx.

The available spaces include a Café Building with an adjacent kiosk, as well as a separate standalone kiosk. According to the DOT, these spaces can support either a food and beverage business or a retail operation.

NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez highlighted the prime opportunity the location offers for Bronx entrepreneurs.

“The Fordham Plaza location presents an excellent business opportunity with unparalleled exposure to customers from all walks of life along some of New York’s busiest transit lines,” Rodriguez said.

DOT plans to award contracts to two businesses. One will operate the larger Café Building and its accompanying kiosk, which includes an outdoor area. The second vendor will take over the smaller kiosk, which features a concessions window.

The contract for the Café Building and kiosk will be for an initial 10-year term, with the possibility of two additional five-year renewals. The smaller kiosk will have a five-year initial contract with the option of three five-year extensions.

The plaza is at the center of the third busiest retail district in the city, according to DOT. It sits on top of the Fordham Metro North station, with nearby access to the B, D and 6 trains.

But Fordham Plaza wasn’t always the cultural and commercial center it is today.

A revitalized community hub

Fordham Plaza has undergone significant changes in recent years. After a $34 million DOT-led renovation in 2016, the plaza struggled with neglect, maintenance issues, and public safety concerns. By 2023, local business owners and residents voiced frustrations over the lack of vendors in the busy plaza, with some blaming the DOT for its failure to fill the space.

In 2023 the Bronx Night Market, which is hosted by MASC Hospitality Group (MHG) in the plaza, feared it would have to shut down completely because of public safety and maintenance concerns. But instead, the group, which got its start in the Bronx, led an effort to revive the struggling community hub with a focus on healthy food, resources and local vendors.

Now, with new business opportunities available, DOT is prioritizing proposals from vendors who attend one of its informational meetings, scheduled for March 12 (onsite) and March 13 and 18 (virtual).

Proposals are due by April 11, 2025, at 2 p.m. For more details, visit the DOT website.