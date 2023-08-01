Ballin 4 Peace victorious over NYPD in Celebrity Charity Softball Game

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On Sunday, with sunny skies and Yankee Stadium in the backdrop, members of the NYPD and sports organization Ballin 4 Peace took to Macombs Dam Park for their annual charity softball game. Families and local celebrities were in attendance for the 10-5 Ballin 4 Peace victory.

Ballin 4 Peace is an organization that aims to use sport as a tool to promote peace and unity through tournaments, clinics and other athletic events.

Playing for the NYPD team was Linda Martinez, who lives in the Bronx and whose career includes 16 years as an army sergeant and 19 years as a corrections officer.

Sunday’s game was Martinez’s fifth event with Ballin 4 Peace, which she told the Bronx Times is a great way to unite law enforcement and residents — a relationship often fraught with tension and in need of more understanding.

“Before we took an oath, we were (just) part of the community,” she said.

Motivational speaker Joe Nyce, an 18-year police veteran, echoed the idea of unification, telling the crowd that law enforcement is made up of “people who want the same things that members of the community want.”

Haron Hargrave, founder of Ballin 4 Peace, told the Bronx Times that his organization’s motto is “Peace Through Sports.” He has been playing basketball since he was a toddler, and his passion for sports put him on the right track.

“It kept me goal-driven,” he said. “I never had time to be in trouble.”

Hargrave grew up in Queens playing street ball, earning the nickname H2O for his fluid-smooth jump shot. He played at the Division 1 level for Sacramento State University in California and went on to play professionally in Europe.

Now, Hargrave is a high school physical education teacher at Democracy Prep in East Harlem.

“I’m in the trenches with these guys,” he said.

He combines efforts by hosting in-school tournaments through Ballin 4 Peace, which is a licensed vendor with the NYC Department of Education.

Music artist Migs718 came from his native Staten Island to see the softball game and talked to the Bronx Times about the importance of community.

“I like being the wild-looking one that kids can look up to,” he said, referring to his long, neon-green hair and all-black outfit. “To get me to come to the Bronx just to chill and watch the game — I care about the meaning of the event.”

Surrounding the field, food trucks and vendors offered everything from scented candles to jerk chicken to kids’ clothing to hand-shaved ice treats. Highbridge-native artist Silva Reign was on hand to sing the national anthem and was “nervous but excited” to perform on her home turf. The afternoon also featured a youth softball clinic, a live vocal performance, and even a video game station.

The game’s announcer joked that Hargrave went to great lengths — all the way to the Dominican Republic — to recruit good players and win the game. But while the win was nice, “It’s about giving the youth the opportunity to see something positive,” he said.

