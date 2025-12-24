Senator Jamaal T. Bailey presents $1 million for NYPD surveillance cameras in Co-op City

Senator Jamaal Bailey (left) presents $1 million to the 45th Precinct for additional surveillance cameras, as requested by local residents.

State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey, who represents parts of the northeast Bronx and Westchester County, allocated $1 million for the installation of new NYPD surveillance cameras throughout the 45th Precinct, specifically in Co-op City.

Bailey presented a check to the precinct on Dec. 17 at a ceremony attended by officers, Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Council Member Kevin Riley, Assembly Member Michael Benedetto and community members.

“Public safety is the foundation of a strong and thriving community,” said Senator Jamaal T. Bailey in a statement. “These tools will help law enforcement better prevent crime, respond more effectively, and provide residents with greater peace of mind. Co-op City residents deserve to feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods, and I will continue working with our partners to ensure our communities have the resources they need to stay secure.”

The Autonomous Real-Time Ground Ubiquitous Surveillance (ARGUS) cameras will be installed throughout Co-op City, one of the largest cooperative residential communities in the world, to facilitate real-time monitoring and improve investigations across law enforcement agencies.

The cameras will enhance the work of Co-op City’s dedicated public safety department, which patrols the Riverbay Corporation, a state-run Mitchell-Lama development with approximately 50,000 residents across more than 40 buildings.

Residents requested the new cameras, saying that although the community is generally safe, the added protection will enhance their quality of life and sense of security.

This year in the 45th Precinct, several types of major crime increased compared to 2024. For instance, the community saw 10 murders in 2025, up from three in 2024, along with 35 rapes, 358 felony assaults, 774 grand larcenies and 547 auto thefts, all representing significant increases over last year. Burglary and robbery decreased compared to last year.

“Co-op City is one of the safest communities in not only the Bronx but the entire City of New York. Thanks to Senator Jamaal Bailey and this wonderful gift, we will be even safer,” said Rodney Saunders, president of the Riverbay board of directors. “This is what many peoplehave advocated for the last couple of years.”

The initiative also garnered support from Community Board 10, which covers East Bronx neighborhoods including Co-op City, Throggs Neck and Westchester Square.

“Public safety is our number one priority,” said District Manager Matt Cruz. “These cameras are effective at deterring bad actors and will help keep our Co-op City residents and our community safe.”

Gibson, who also allocated funding for cameras to deter crime and illegal trash dumping in September, applauded the collaborative effort at public safety improvement.

“Senator Bailey’s $1 million allocation for ARGUS cameras at the 45th Precinct is an important investment in preventing crime, and it reflects a broader, coordinated effort across government to keep our neighbors safe,” she said.

