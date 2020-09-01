Back to School Webinar: Hear from Top Education and Health Experts on How to Keep Children Safe

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Are you still debating sending your children back to school? Have many questions that need

answers?

Join Schneps Media for its first Spanish language free webinar “Cómo proteger a tus hijos en

este regreso a clases (How to keep children safe as they head back to school)”, a discussion about

New York’s safety plan to resume in person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schneps’ Spanish publications, Noticia and El Correo NY will host the discussion with education

and health experts followed by a Q&A session on back to school safety for students and teachers,

including important recommendations from our panelists.

Panelists include Richard A. Carranza, NYC Education Chancellor; Eudes S. Budhai, Westbury

School District Superintendent; Alexandra Hernandez, Member United Federation of Teachers;

Dr. Jacqueline Delmont, Chief Medical Officer of SOMOS Community Care & Founder of

Delmont Medical Care and Dr. Luis O. Herrera, Pediatrician and Founder of Pediatric &

Adolescent Medicine.

Moderated by El Correo NY’s editor, Karmina Fonseca and Noticia’s editor, Walter Garces, the

free webinar will take place on Thursday, Sep. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Register for the discussion here.