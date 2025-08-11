Average rent continued to climb across select Bronx neighborhoods in July 2025, despite dip among one-bedroom units: report

The average cost of rent across the Bronx neighborhoods of Mott Haven, Concourse/Highbridge, Morris Heights/University Heights and Riverdale continued to rise year-over-year in July 2025, with the boosts among studios and two-bedroom units more than making up for the drop among one-bedroom units, according to a report by M.N.S. Real Estate.

The average overall rent rose 3.1%, from $2,548 in July 2024 to $2,626 in July 2025. While Morris Heights/University Heights and Riverdale both experienced slight declines in overall rent, at 4.7% and 1.72% respectively, the average rent in Concourse/Highbridge and Mott Haven surged by 10.1% and 8.01% respectively.

Studios across these Bronx neighborhoods experienced the largest percentage boost in average rent, at 8.68%. Rent among these units went up from $2,126 in 2024 to $2,310 in 2025, tying September 2024 for the highest rent over the last 13 months. Mott Haven studios had the biggest increase in rent among the four neighborhoods in the study, having gone up from $2,466 last year to $2,873 this year.

Two-bedroom units, which rose in average rental cost by 7.79%, experienced the biggest price increase, going up from $2,949 in 2024 to $3,178 in 2025. This set a new high mark over the last 13 months. Concourse/Highbridge had the most significant gains in this area, from $2,551 last year to $3,045 this year.

One-bedroom units, meanwhile, declined in average cost of rent by 5.16%, from $2,568 in 2024 to $2,435 in 2025. This marks the lowest rental price for a month since last March, when rent for these units was $2,434. The most significant drop was experienced within the Morris Heights/University Heights neighborhood, where the average rent for one-bedroom units fell from $2,352 last year to $1,810 this year.

When it came to affordability among these neighborhoods, Riverdale had the least expensive studios, at $1,781. The cheapest one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units were both in Morris Heights/University Heights, at $1,810 and $2,450, respectively. Mott Haven had the most expensive studio and one-bedroom units, at $2,873 and $2,919, respectively. Two-bedroom units cost the most in rent in the Riverdale neighborhood, at $3,591.