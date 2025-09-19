Average rent in select Bronx neighborhoods rises year-over-year in August 2025, thanks to surge among two-bedroom units: report

Two-bedroom units spiked in rent across select Bronx neighborhoods year-over-year in August 2025, contributing to an increase in overall average rent.

The Bronx neighborhoods of Mott Haven, Concourse/Highbridge, Morris Heights/University Heights and Riverdale collectively experienced another year-over-year increase in the overall average rent of apartments in August 2025, with a big boost among two-bedroom units factoring heavily into this continued trend, according to a report by M.N.S. Real Estate.

The average rental price for these neighborhoods rose 3.19%, from $2,566 in August 2024 to $2,647 in August 2025.

Studios were the only units to experience a decline in rental price. There was a modest drop of just 0.44%, from $2,303 in 2024 to $2,293 in 2025. The sharpest drop was seen in Riverdale, where the average price fell from $2,125 last year to $1,775 this year.

One-bedroom units had a small jump, having risen 0.85%, from $2,464 in 2024 to $2,485 in 2025. Concourse/Highbridge had the biggest climb, from $2,129 last year to $2,460 this year.

Two-bedroom units experienced a significant boost in average rent, spiking 8.92%, from $2,928 in 2024 to $3,189 in 2025. Riverdale led the way with the strongest gain, from $3,244 last year to $3,718 this year.

Mott Haven had the most expensive studios and one-bedroom units, at $2,838 and $2,876, respectively. The most expensive two-bedroom units were in Riverdale, at $3,718.

While Riverdale had the most expensive two-bedroom units, the neighborhood also had the most affordable studios, at $1,775. Morris Heights/University Heights had the least expensive one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, which cost $1,875 and $2,500, respectively.