Crime brief | Arrest made for New Year’s Day stabbing in Mount Eden

A Bronx man was arrested this week for a New Year’s Day killing in Mount Eden, the NYPD said.

Ira Shane, 52, was taken into custody and charged Tuesday for the death of 63-year-old Sergio Garcia, according to police.

Officers responded to the BronxCare Health System emergency room at 1850 Grand Concourse on Jan. 1, and found two individuals had arrived with stab wounds. Garcia was pronounced dead, and the other victim — a 38-year-old woman — was listed in stable condition.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined the pair had been in a dispute with Shane, who then stabbed Garcia in the chest and the woman in the torso.

Shane is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Reach Camille Botello at [email protected]. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes