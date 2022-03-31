ArchCare at San Vicente De Paul to invest $5.2M grant into community

The campus of ArchCare at San Vicente de Paúl Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (ArchCare at SVDP), will soon receive a $5.2 million grant from New York state’s Vital Access Provider (VAP) Program, which will be invested back into the South Bronx community.

“Our mission at San Vicente de Paúl is incredibly important,” said Scott LaRue, president and chief executive officer of ArchCare. “We care for a population which is nearly 100% dependent on Medicaid, which is insufficient to truly cover the support we provide. Because of the Department of Health’s recognition of our influence in the South Bronx in the form of this grant, we’re able to overcome the gap in Medicaid reimbursement and fund quality care that is more sustainable over the long term.”

ArchCare is the Archdiocese of New York’s healthcare system that every day cares for more than 9,000 seniors, the poor and persons with special needs, through its network of home- and community-based and residential care programs, including health plans and nursing home alternatives, adult daycare, PACE programs, long-term skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, home care, assisted living, hospice, an acute care specialty hospital and services for people with dementia, Huntington’s disease, HIV/AIDS, developmental disabilities and other specialized care needs.

ArchCare at SVDP is located in an economically vulnerable area with predominantly Hispanic residents and is a longtime cornerstone of the local Latino community. It is a five-star rated facility based on Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 2020 quality ratings and was also named to Newsweek’s “America’s Best Nursing Homes 2021” report, and was the first of ArchCare’s facilities to reach herd immunity through vaccinations in 2021.

“This funding will allow us to impact even more people by enabling us to hire more care team members and other caregivers; procure high tech equipment and gain needed training, including the training of certified wound specialists, which play an important role in our care,” LaRue said. “Most of our staff at SVDP hails from the Bronx, and so many families in the surrounding area have trusted us with the care of their loved ones. Our ties to the people of the South Bronx are very strong, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be able to give them this economic lift by investing the grant funds right back into the community.”