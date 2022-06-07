All Hallows High School Overwatch Team competes for National Championship in Florida 

The All Hallows Gael Gamers Overwatch Team have done the unimaginable. They are the Eastern Regional Champions and are soon flying off to National Championships at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena June 17-19 in Orlando, Florida.

They proved themselves via all competitions in EGFH Season 9 and has earned a spot in the Electronic Gaming Federation Disney High School National Championship. The team from All Hallows will be flying to Florida to represent New York City and the Bronx well in the national tournament which will be held in-person at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

“The level of confidence, expertise and skill that this team continues to exhibit, never ceases to amaze me; it is a pleasure to be part of this brilliant journey” said Mr. Damian Verutes, All Hallows Overwatch Team coach and chairperson of the English Department.

All Hallows’ Overwatch team competes as part of the Electronic Gaming Federation’s high school division: EGFH, a national high school esports league.

“We are so proud of what our students have accomplished already, having won the Regionals, we are now excited to see how the Overwatch Team performs at the National Championships as well,” said All Hallows President Ron Schutté. “It is these types of extra-curricular experiences that add to the intensity and value of what it means to be an All Hallows man and this will indeed be a transformative moment in their academic lives as well.”

All Hallows Class of 2022 were accepted to:

Cornell (SC Johnson College of Business), Dartmouth, Fordham, Xavier, University of Scranton, Drexel, Albany, Binghamton, Baruch, Hunter, Siena and many more.

Graduates from last year’s Class of 2021 are currently attending Columbia, Cooper Union, Georgetown and more.

Since 1909, All Hallows has provided young men with a high quality Catholic education. The students are well versed in the traditions of the school and have a deep connection with both young and old alumni.

All of the Bronx is rooting for the Overwatch Team to become National Champions. To learn more about our school and this championship run please visit https://www.allhallows.org/