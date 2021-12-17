Alegria Health & Wellness approved for New York Vaccine For Children Program

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Alegria Health & Wellness, a state of the art, full service, medical facility located in the South Bronx, has been approved by the New York State Department of Health to be in the Vaccine For Children (VFC) Program. VFC is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to eligible children.

As a New York State Article 28 Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Alegria provides high-touch, lifespan medical care for both adults and children in the Melrose and surrounding communities. They are currently offering primary care, pediatric, women’s health and COVID-19 vaccinations at their 14,000-square-foot facility, and adding new providers and services at a rapid pace.

“Being approved to be a Vaccine for Children Program will allow us to continue our mission serving residents in the South Bronx, keeping them healthy by reducing the chances of them becoming infected with COVID-19,” said Dr. Walid Michelen, Alegria Health & Wellness chief medical officer. “I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul, Acting Commissioner of Health Dr. Mary T. Bassett, M.D., M.P.H., and everyone involved in making this approval possible.”

Alegria had to pass a site visit from the Department of Health, where the storage and monitoring facilities were reviewed by a surveyor, in order to receive the approval to participate in VFC.