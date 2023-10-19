Discount supermarket ALDI to open in Castle Hill, its fourth store in the Bronx

ALDI’s fourth Bronx location is located at 845 White Plains Road in Castle Hill. A ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the supermarket is planned for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

A popular no-frills supermarket chain opened its fourth Bronx location earlier this month offering low-cost food items, home goods and an array of exclusive products.

ALDI, a German-owned discount supermarket chain, opened its newest location on White Plains Road in Castle Hill, providing Bronx residents with another shopping option for low-priced goods.

The company will be holding a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. to officially open the 845 White Plains Rd. store.

The supermarket provides choice meats, produce, seafood and a selection of cheeses, along with gluten-free, plant-based dairy alternatives, among other items.

The retailer joins a shopping strip along White Plains Road, just south of the Bruckner Expressway, that already includes Old Navy, Gap, Marshalls, Jimmy Jazz and discount store Five Below.

The new ALDI supermarket, which also offers online shopping and curbside pickup, is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shoppers are able to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ADLI gift card during the grand opening weekend, from Thursday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Oct. 22.

The company has been in the Bronx for more than a decade and prides itself on working with the community.

“We have served this community for more than 12 years, and we are excited to continue to offer Bronx residents an affordable way of shopping,” said Chris Daniels, South Windsor regional vice president for ALDI.

The supermarket chain’s three other Bronx locations are at 5532 Broadway in Kingsbridge, 3006 3rd Ave. in Melrose and 1750 E. Gun Hill Rd. in Pelham Gardens.

Another German supermarket chain, Lidl recently made its entrance in the Bronx, opening its first location in the borough inside the Bronx Terminal Market.

In total, ALDI has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, with 25,000 employees, according to the company. The chain has been expanding at a rapid rate, with more than 1,000 stores having opened throughout the U.S. over the past decade.

The supermarket chain is known for offering a number of services and guarantees.

The store provides a “Twice As Nice Guarantee” for each of its products, which means that any customer who is unsatisfied with the quality of a product can have it replaced or receive a refund.

Shoppers are offered weekly discounts on limited-time ADLI products such as seasonal food, candles, home goods and more.

Shopping carts are also accessible, although customers must deposit a quarter to use a cart, which will be returned when they have finished shopping. At the Castle Hill supermarket, there is also a text map of all the Bronx neighborhoods behind the shopping cart corral.

ALDI requests that its customers bring reusable bags for shopping — as the supermarket has never offered single-use plastic bags.

“Our stores are designated to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” Daniels said.

ALDI was originally founded as the world’s first discount grocery store in Germany by the Albrecht family in 1961, with the first U.S. store opening in Iowa in 1976.

The company is constantly hiring and encourages people to apply.

