News

Bronx BP, African Advisory Council host African Union flag-raising at Borough Hall

By Posted on
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and her African Advisory Council hosted the first-ever African Union flag-raising in the Bronx on May 28 at Borough Hall.
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and her African Advisory Council hosted the first-ever African Union flag-raising in the Bronx on May 28 at Borough Hall.
Photo courtesy BP Gibson’s office

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and her African Advisory Council hosted the first-ever African Union flag-raising in the Bronx on May 28 at Borough Hall.

The event held immense significance and pride for the borough’s vibrant community, as the Bronx is home to the largest concentration of African immigrants in America, according to Gibson’s office.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and her African Advisory Council hosted the first-ever African Union flag-raising in the Bronx on May 28 at Borough Hall.Photo courtesy BP Gibson’s office

Dr. Andrise Bass, Global Peace Ambassador and founder of the Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research, emceed the event. H.E. Abdelkader Jamoussi, the consul general of the Kingdom of Morocco and Chair of NYC African Consul Generals, was the keynote speaker. Other dignitaries including several African Consul Generals and Trey Jenkins, the executive director of 161st Business Improvement District, were among those in attendance.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and her African Advisory Council hosted the first-ever African Union flag-raising in the Bronx on May 28 at Borough Hall.Photo courtesy BP Gibson’s office

This year’s three honorees included Jerry Kwabena Kansis Adinkra, Brooklyn ambassador and founder of the Ghanaian Heritage and Culture organization in New York; Christian Ruart, owner of Ruart Fashion Group and Consulting; and Leroy Freeman Jr., (Coach Freeman), founder of the Bronx Colts Youth Foundation, Inc.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Crime

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC