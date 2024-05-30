Bronx BP, African Advisory Council host African Union flag-raising at Borough Hall

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and her African Advisory Council hosted the first-ever African Union flag-raising in the Bronx on May 28 at Borough Hall.

The event held immense significance and pride for the borough’s vibrant community, as the Bronx is home to the largest concentration of African immigrants in America, according to Gibson’s office.



Dr. Andrise Bass, Global Peace Ambassador and founder of the Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research, emceed the event. H.E. Abdelkader Jamoussi, the consul general of the Kingdom of Morocco and Chair of NYC African Consul Generals, was the keynote speaker. Other dignitaries including several African Consul Generals and Trey Jenkins, the executive director of 161st Business Improvement District, were among those in attendance.

This year’s three honorees included Jerry Kwabena Kansis Adinkra, Brooklyn ambassador and founder of the Ghanaian Heritage and Culture organization in New York; Christian Ruart, owner of Ruart Fashion Group and Consulting; and Leroy Freeman Jr., (Coach Freeman), founder of the Bronx Colts Youth Foundation, Inc.

