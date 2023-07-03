Three weeks after first spray, health department to conduct second aerial larviciding for mosquitos in Pelham Bay Park

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is conducting its second round of aerial larviciding of mosquitos in Pelham Bay Park on July 7, 10 and 11, 2023.

In order to combat a rise in the mosquito population in New York City, the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is scheduled to conduct its second aerial larviciding of the summer season in the Bronx’s Pelham Bay Park, as well as locations in Queens, Staten Island and Brooklyn, on July 7, 10 and 11.

The larviciding will take place in non-residential areas during the hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. If conditions are rainy, the larviciding will take place July 12 to 14 instead.

During the warmer months, mosquito populations tend to thrive in standing water, which can be dangerous for community members since mosquitos can carry dangerous diseases such as the West Nile virus. The spray is made of larvicides that contain naturally-occurring bacteria, which can kill young mosquitoes before they grow into adults.

The upcoming spray follows the department’s first aerial larvicidng of the season, which took place at the beginning of June. To date, there have not been any cases of the West Nile virus in New York City this summer.

Despite the lack of West Nile virus, “its standard practice for the Health Department to conduct multiple larviciding events in one season” in order to combat mosquito populations, a health department spokesperson told the Bronx Times via email.

A total of three events are scheduled for this summer, the spokesperson added.

