Abandoned infant found in stroller on Eastchester Road in Pelham Gardens

An abandoned infant was found near this nail salon on Eastchester Road near Mace Avenue.

Just before 6 a.m. Friday morning, an infant estimated to be four months old was found left alone in a stroller in front of Judy’s Nails on Eastchester Road in the Pelham Gardens section of the Bronx.

Residents found the baby, who appeared to be unharmed, and called police. The baby was transported to Jacobi Hospital. The NYPD confirmed that the baby’s mother, Jawana Sallie, 41, was arrested later that morning and charged with endangerment of an incompetent person.

An employee at Judy’s Nails told the Bronx Times that no one at the nail salon witnessed the incident.

The Bronx Times has reached out to the Bronx District Attorney’s office and FDNY.

