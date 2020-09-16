A frozen slice of pizza heaven: Louie & Ernie’s offers frozen pies to go

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

If 2020 has a silver lining, it’s that the iconic Louie and Ernie’s of Throggs Neck is now selling frozen pizzas to go.

These 12-inch pies, which are cooked three quarters through before they are frozen, come in both regular for $10, pepperoni for $12, and can be customized to the delight of customers who journey from beyond the Bronx to visit the famed pizzeria.

It’s because of such an extensive pizza fan-base that owner John Tiso decided to start selling the frozen pizzas a week ago for in-store pickup.

He quickly learned that the Louie and Ernie’s faithful reaches as south as Florida and west as Nevada as calls for frozen pies came in from both states in recent days among about 45 more practical take-out orders.

Given the high, out-of-state demand for the pies, Louie and Ernie’s is stretching out some potential shipping options for far away customers — though that remains in the oven at this time.

The concept for selling these frozen pizzas is one that’s about a decade old and began when Tiso’s daughter, Victoria, was away at college.

He would send pizzas for her to bring onto campus and naturally it was a smashing success.

So around that time, Louie and Ernie’s first began experimenting with selling frozen pizzas but ultimately kept the concept on ice in more recent years — that was, until a pandemic hit.

As far as the commutation aspect goes, Tiso specifically pointed out that his pizzas travel very well, especially to and on the beach.

To order what will likely be your favorite work-from-home lunch, call 718-829-6230.