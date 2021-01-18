8-year-old boy shot in head at Fordham Hill Oval: NYPD

Reports have come in of an 8-year-old boy being shot in the head at Fordham Hill Oval.
EMS and police responded to the scene at approximately 12:30.
The child was transported to NY-Presbyterian and is in critical condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
