8-year-old boy shot in head at Fordham Hill Oval: NYPD

Reports have come in of an 8-year-old boy being shot in the head at Fordham Hill Oval.

EMS and police responded to the scene at approximately 12:30.

The child was transported to NY-Presbyterian and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This is a developing story, check back at www.bxtimes.com for updates soon

 

