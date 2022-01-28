Duo wanted for stealing dirt bikes from vacant parking lot in Parkchester

The NYPD is looking for two men who stole multiple motorized dirt bikes earlier this month from a vacant parking garage in the Parkchester section of the Bronx.
According to the police, the heist occurred on Jan. 10, when two men entered C J & Julian Parking Lot, 1315 Taylor Ave., at 6:20 a.m. When the duo entered the parking lot, one man took out a gun and demanded property from the 61-year-old store employee. The duo then stole three dirt bikes from the lot and loaded them into a white van parked nearby. The reported value of the bikes was approximately $50,000.
The two individuals are described as males, in their 20’s-30’s.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.
