Duo wanted for stealing dirt bikes from vacant parking lot in Parkchester

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is looking for two men who stole multiple motorized dirt bikes earlier this month from a vacant parking garage in the Parkchester section of the Bronx.

According to the police, the heist occurred on Jan. 10, when two men entered C J & Julian Parking Lot, 1315 Taylor Ave., at 6:20 a.m. When the duo entered the parking lot, one man took out a gun and demanded property from the 61-year-old store employee. The duo then stole three dirt bikes from the lot and loaded them into a white van parked nearby. The reported value of the bikes was approximately $50,000.