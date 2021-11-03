Halloween event rescheduled, renamed

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Even though Mother Nature and an erroneous weather prediction caused the cancellation of Saturday’s Throggs Neck Halloween Parade and Costume Party, Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, the event’s prime sponsor, is undeterred and has rescheduled the event.

The renamed festivity, Fall Ragamuffin Party, will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 13 in the Zoododos Peghe Greek Orthodox Church Church parking lot. All the activities previously announced will take place, including amusement rides, inflatables, games of skill, Build-a-Bear, spin art and face painting. The face painting will be provided by the Westchester Square-Zerega Improvement Association.

A costume contest with cash prizes and trophies for the first, second and third place winners in various age categories will be judged by a panel tasked with choosing the most original outfits.

Free raffle tickets will be distributed to all children for drawings held throughout the day for gift certificates provided by the Bronx Zoo, New York Botanical Garden and local merchants.

A DJ will pace the afternoon of fun with lively tunes appropriate for the season. McDonald’s on East Tremont Avenue will distribute gift bags, and free popcorn will be available.

“It was disappointing that the Halloween Parade and Costume Contest had to be canceled,” Benedetto said. “We were up against a ‘stop-go’ deadline on Thursday, Oct. 28 and the weather report at that time was dismal, predicting 24 hours of steady rain for Saturday.”

“I hope to see all our neighborhood youngsters take advantage of our re-scheduled party on Saturday, Nov. 13 dressed in their most creative costumes,” he said. “The show will go on!”

Other prime sponsors of the Fall Ragamuffin Party are Councilman Mark Gjonaj and McDonald’s on East Tremont Avenue. Con Edison, Ensign Engineering, Schuyler Hill Funeral Home, Crosstown Diner, Marina del Rey and the Throggs Neck Business Improvement District contributed to the event, as well as many others.

A complete list of thank yous will appear in the Nov. 19th issue of the Bronx Times Reporter.