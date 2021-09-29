Apple’s first-ever Bronx storefront opens in Bay Plaza

On Friday, Apple product-touting Bronxites rejoiced as the tech giant opened its first-ever Bronx-based Apple Store on the ground level of The Mall at Bay Plaza in Baychester, officially bringing a location to every borough in New York City.
The store, located at 200 Baychester Ave., will feature a new area for Apple Pickup and a “Today at Apple” section, which offers free educational sessions about specific products.
Welco Realty, Inc. represented the landlord, Prestige Properties & Development Co, Inc. during the deal to takeover the location at the mall.
“We were thrilled that we were finally able to sign a lease with Apple to bring them into the mall and to service the Bronx population as well as the southern Westchester County,” Jerry Welkis, president of Welco Realty and exclusive agent for the mall, said in a statement.
Anchored by JCPenney and Macy’s, the Mall at Bay Plaza opened in 2014, the first enclosed regional mall to open in New York City in 40 years. Apple’s opening of its Bay Plaza location coincided with its rollout of the new iPhone 13 lineup, new iPad mini, and iPad 9th generation. Additionally, Apple employees and shoppers were gifted with a T-shirt during the store’s grand opening.
With accessibility to a central Apple location, Bronxites are reveling in the prospect of not having to commute to fix their Apple devices. Britney Martinez, a Baychester native who lives a few blocks south of the Mall at Bay Plaza, said she got a new iPhone 13 as an “early birthday present,” after her boyfriend saw the store was open over the weekend.
“I didn’t even know that Apple was bringing a store to the mall, so when my boyfriend surprised me with the new iPhone and he told me he got it at Bay Plaza, I was pretty shocked,” she said. “It’s just going to be so much more convenient for iPhone users who can’t access a Genius Bar at our local Verizon or AT&T store.”
Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter @bronxtimes and Facebook @bronxtimes.