Thieves steal jewelry and cell phone in Hunts Point robbery

A group of thieves broke into a home last week in Hunts Point and stole $550 and valuables.
According to the NYPD, on Aug. 25 at  10:05 p.m., five individuals — three females and two males — knocked on the door and pushed themselves into the apartment of a 57-year-old in Hunts Point, in the vicinity of Faile Street and Lafayette Avenue.

One of the men brandished a knife while the others ransacked the home and one woman acted as a lookout. They fled the scene on foot with a cell phone and jewelry valued at approximately $550.

The individuals are described as approximately between 20-30 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

