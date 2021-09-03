Thieves steal jewelry and cell phone in Hunts Point robbery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A group of thieves broke into a home in Hunts Point and stole $550 worth of valuables.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 25 at 10:05 p.m., five individuals — three females and two males — knocked on the door and pushed themselves into the apartment of a 57-year-old in Hunts Point, in the vicinity of Faile Street and Lafayette Avenue.

One of the men brandished a knife while the others ransacked the home and one woman acted as a lookout. They fled the scene on foot with a cell phone and jewelry valued at approximately $550.

The individuals are described as approximately between 20-30 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.