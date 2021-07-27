Missing Bronx teen last seen in Castle Hill: NYPD

The New York City Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 18-year-old Bronx resident, who they said was last seen in the Castle Hill section on Monday morning.
Police say that 18-year-0ld Elias Bullock’s last known whereabouts on Monday morning was at 1930 Randall Ave., at around 7:10 p.m.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.