Missing Bronx teen last seen in Castle Hill: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York City Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 18-year-old Bronx resident, who they said was last seen in the Castle Hill section on Monday morning.

Police say that 18-year-0ld Elias Bullock’s last known whereabouts on Monday morning was at 1930 Randall Ave., at around 7:10 p.m.

Bullock is a Black male standing 6’3″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black shorts and black sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.