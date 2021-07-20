Column: Biden immigration policy is costing us taxpayers

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Substantive and disturbing questions continue to be raised about The Biden administration’s immigration policies, and those of its supporters, which have enriched criminal cartels and violent gangs, endangered illegal immigrants, and harmed the safety and finances of American citizens.

In all of 2002, 9,000 illegals entered the United States. As of March this year, 108,000 known illegals crossed the border.

The president has even commenced flying minors from Latin America to the U.S. at American taxpayers expense. Other measures include plans to boost refugee admissions, and not enforcing the “public charge” rule that prohibits green cards to immigrants who use public benefits like Medicaid.

That will significantly increase the already dramatic expenses resulting from illegal immigration. In 2017, The Federation for American Immigration Reform reported that the cost totaled $134,863,455,364 at the combined federal, state and local levels.

The measures have received significant criticism from both U.S. and Latin American officials. Guatamala’s President Alejandro Giammattei has outlined Biden’s confusing messaging, and how his policy has brought extraordinary danger to young people seeking to cross the U.S. southern border.

Unless one assumes that the Biden administration is actively seeking to encourage and expand illegal immigration, there appears to be little logic in its actions other than a partisan impulse to repeal the generally effective Trump policies.

There is an apparent impulse to move away from protecting U.S. citizens while enhancing assistance to illegals. One example: The current administration has ended the prior president’s office created to assist American citizens harmed by illegal alien crime, and replaced it with one designed to assist illegals who claim maltreatment in detention centers.

In recent comments, DHS Seccretary Mayorkas, who opposes even using the term “illegal alien,” noted that his emphasis is on protecting the “dignity of illegals.”

Perhaps Secretary Mayorkas and the Biden administration have forgotten the connection between illegal immigration and human trafficking. James O. Finckenauer and Jennifer Schrock, writing for the International Center National Institute of Justice said, “Human trafficking has become a lucrative criminal market in the United States. The commodities involved in this illicit trade are men, women, and children. Traffickers transport undocumented migrants into the U.S. for work in licit, semi-illicit and illicit industries. The traffickers’ foremost goal is to maximize profits — often resulting in physical and mental exploitation of the victims … many migrants are held in slave-like conditions until they are able to pay off their fees. Female migrants are especially vulnerable to sexual exploitation…”

The Center for Immigration Studies reports that “According to multiple U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) sources, the [Biden administration] is close to finalizing a policy that will drop FBI name checks as a form of vetting for naturalization applicants…”

The Progressive pro-illegal position has worked to the detriment of working Americans. In a report to Congress by the Civil Rights Commission, it was noted that “illegal workers are estimated to account for as much as one-third of total immigrants in the United States, and that illegal immigration has tended to increase the supply of low-skilled, low-wage labor available. The Commission found also that … black males … are … in likely competition with immigrants.”

The Biden administration appears oblivious to the torrent of murder, rape and drug dealing from illegal aliens. A Judicial Watch analysis of federal statistics notes that “Seventy percent of illegal Aliens in federal jails were convicted of non-immigration crimes … The U.S. government spent at least $162 million last year to incarcerate tens of thousands of criminal illegal immigrants for committing crimes that include rape, murder, kidnapping and terrorism. The offenders were imprisoned by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), which confirm that 94% of aliens jailed in 2019 were unlawfully present in the U.S. …”