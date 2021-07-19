Benedetto: Throggs Neck, Pelham Bay being left out of Cross Bronx proposal

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

To the Editor,

The following is an open letter to Pete Buttigieg, secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, that was sent to the Bronx Times by its author.

Dear Secretary Buttigieg,

I write to you to voice my opposition to a proposal to “cap” the Cross Bronx Expressway, in its current

iteration. It completely ignores similar problems affecting the communities I represent in the New York

State Assembly’s 82nd District.

While I agree with the premise for “decking” of the Cross Bronx Expressway as expressed in a letter

addressed to you from my colleagues in the Bronx Delegation, the proposal leaves out the Bruckner

Expressway portion of I-95 which should also be included.

This roadway travels through Throggs Neck and Pelham Bay.

I do not understand why these areas were omitted. The citizens in the Throggs Neck and Pelham Bay

communities should be entitled to the same benefits as other communities along the I-95 corridor.

I therefore implore you to include all highways that comprise the I-95 corridor in the name of

environmental justice for all Bronx residents.

Michael Benedetto,

New York State Assembly