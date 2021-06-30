City’s Board of Elections admits tabulation error, promises new results soon

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The error-prone Board of Elections (BOE) admitted late Tuesday night that it accidentally added about 135,000 votes to its preliminary ranked-choice voting (RCV) calculations released earlier in the day and promised an accurate preliminary recount soon.

In a tweet, the BOE blamed the error on not clearing test votes from their Election Management System before adding up the round-by-round RCV results. This led to an increase of more than 140,000 votes, or 941,832 ballots counted, when there were only 799,827 counted, those counted during the early voting period and on Election Day.

“[The] board staff has removed all test ballot images from the system and will upload election night results, cross-referencing against election night reporting software for verification. The case vote will be re-generated and the RVC rounds will be re-tabulated,” the BOE tweeted.

“The Board apologizes for the error and has taken immediate measures to ensure the most accurate up-to-date results are reported,” it added.

The BOE said on its website that new results would be available later today.

Frontrunner mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams first noticed the error after the BOE released the preliminary RCV results with some 124,000 absentee ballots still to be counted.

According to those results, Adams had a razor-slim lead after 11 rounds with 51.1% of the vote (368,898 votes), with former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in second with 48.9% of the vote (352,990 votes).

Adams issued a statement following the BOE’s admission, saying the mistake was unfortunate.

“It is critical that New Yorkers are confident in their electoral system, especially as we rank votes in a citywide election for the first time. We appreciate the Board’s transparency and acknowledgment of their error. We look forward to the release of an accurate, updated simulation, and the timely conclusion of this critical process,” said Adams.

Garcia called the BOE’s release of incorrect ranked-choice votes deeply troubling.

“Every ranked-choice and absentee vote must be counted accurately so that all New Yorkers have faith in our democracy and our government. I am confident that every candidate will accept the final results and support whomever the voters have elected,” she said.

Attorney Maya Wiley, who came in third place just behind Garcia and could possibly still come out on top once all RCV and absentee ballots are counted, called the BOE error the result of generations of failures that have gone unaddressed.

“Last summer [the] BOE mishandled tens of thousands of mail-in ballots during the June 2020 primary. It has also been prone to complaints of patronage. The BOE must now count the remainder of the votes transparently and ensure the integrity of the process moving forward. New Yorkers deserve it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Queens City Councilman I. Daneek Miller, co-chair of the Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus ramped up the call to pass his legislation (Introduction 2326) giving voters another chance to weigh in on the merits of RCV in the November general election.

“Both the BOE and pro-RCV advocates assured voters that this would be a seamless process, and yet, the opposite appears to be true. The fact that the Board of Elections is unable to determine the source of the discrepancy and we are still waiting on council and borough president tallies highlights the total ineptitude to hold an RCV election in what is one of the most impactful election cycles as we begin to recover from the pandemic,” said Miller.

“This country has recently witnessed what happens when the integrity of our elections are called into question. Right, wrong or indifferent, Jan. 6 is a reality. We cannot allow this process to erode confidence in our democracy, and I question the intentions of anyone who might be opposed to putting RCV up for a public referendum after witnessing today’s events,” he added.

-with reporting by Zachary Gewelb

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication PoliticsNY.