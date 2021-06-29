Meet boxing greats at local fundraiser

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friends of the Champ Charitable Organization will hold its “Brunch with the Champs” Fundraiser on Saturday, July 10, to help retired boxers who need assistance in meeting the physical, mental and financial challenges they are facing “outside the ring.”

Founded by 5-time world champion boxer Iran “the Blade” Barkley, the Friends of the Champ (FOTC) is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to aid boxers who have retired from the ring but who now face difficult life challenges.

Funds to achieve its goals are raised through memberships, charitable donations and various fundraiser events throughout the year. The next event features 13 former boxing champions including Vito Antuofermo, Larry Barnes, Mark Breland, Al Cole, Gerry Cooney, Aaron Davis, Larry Holmes, Junior Jones, Dennis Milton, Jihn Scully, Michael Spinks, Tim Witherspoon and host Iran Barkley, coming together to support FOTC and assist it in meeting its goals. Attendees will have a chance to meet and greet these great boxers up close and personal and enjoy a wonderful brunch.

The event is being held at Morris Yacht Club located at 25 City Island Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“One of the biggest get-togethers of former boxing champions is happening in the Bronx to help me and my organization,” Barkley said. “I couldn’t be more happy and appreciative.”

For further information about Friends of the Champ, membership or attendance at any upcoming functions, email FOTC@FriendsoftheChamp.com.