NYC Primary impact on the Bronx

Election Day has finally come, and New York City residents are hitting the polls to cast the last ballots in the hotly contested primary for mayor and other citywide offices.

New Yorkers had nine days for early voting, from June 12 to June 20, ahead of June 22. According to the city’s Board of Elections, approximately 20,590 Bronx residents took advantage of early voting.

This is also the first primary to employ ranked-choice voting. The new system allows voters to rank up to five candidates per office. If a candidate receives more than 50% of the first-choice votes, they win; but if no candidate earns more than 50% of the first-choice votes, then the votes will be tallied in rounds.

At the end of each round, the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated. If the eliminated candidate had been the first choice on a ballot, the vote then transfers to whoever was the second-choice on the ballot.

The process continues until there are two candidates left. The candidate with the most votes is the winner.

The new system presents a new challenge for voters, following last November’s general election.

In almost no time, the people of the Bronx and the city as a whole cast their ranked ballots for some of the most important offices in the city — perhaps the most consequential election for New York City in years — including mayor, comptroller, public advocate, borough presidents and city council.

To find your polling site, visit findmypollsite.vote.nyc. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Below is a list of candidates appearing on the ballot. Visit PoliticsNY.com to learn more about the candidates.

Bronx Borough President

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Fernando Cabrera, Nathalia Fernandez, Vanessa Gibson, Samuel Ravelo, Luis Sepulveda

City Council District 8

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Diana Ayala (incumbent), Tamika Mapp

City Council District 11

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Carlton Berkley, Eric Dinowitz (incumbent), Mino Lora, Abigail Martin, Daniel Pandernacht, Marcos Sierra

City Council District 12

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Pamela Hamilton-Johnson, Shanequa Moore, Kevin Riley (incumbent)

City Council District 13

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Irene Estrada, Monique Johnson, John Perez, Marilyn Soto, Marjorie Velazquez

City Council District 14

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Adolfo Abreu, Fernando Aquino, Haile Rivera, Pierina Sanchez, Socrates Solano, Yudelka Tapia

City Council District 15

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Kenny Agosto, Troy Blackwell, Ischia Bravo, Oswald Feliz (incumbent), Berandette Ferrara, Lillithe Lozano, John Sanchez

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES: Ariel Rivera-Diaz, Aramis Ocasio

City Council District 16

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Abdourahamane Diallo, Ahmadou Diallo, Yves Filius, Althea Stevens

City Council District 17

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Helen Hines, Rafael Salamanca Jr.

City Council District 18

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Michael Beltzer, Amanda Farias, Darlene Jackson, Eliu Lara, William Moore Mohammed Mujumder, Mirza Rashid, William Rivera

Mayor

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Eric Adams, Deborah Axt, Art Chang, Shaun Donovan, Aaron Foldenaur, Kathryn Garcia, Ray McGuire, Dianne Morales, Paperboy Prince, Scott Stringer, Joycelyn Taylor, Maya Wiley, Isaac Wright Jr., Andrew Yang

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES: Fernando Mateo, Curtis Sliwa

Comptroller

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Brian Benjamin, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, Zach Iscol, Corey D. Johnson, Brad Lander, Terri Liftin, Alex K. Pan, Kevin Parker, Reshma P. Patel, David Weprin

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES: Paul A. Rodriguez, John Tabacc0

Public Advocate

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Theo Chino, Anthony Herbert, Jumaane Williams