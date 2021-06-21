Ponce Bank receives $1.8M in federal relief money for small businesses

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On June 17, Ponce Bank announced receipt of $1.8 million in federal Economic Relief Funds for Small Businesses, from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The funds were granted under the Treasury’s Rapid Response Program to assist minority communities in which Ponce Bank serves.

“They deserve to be helped,” said Carlos P. Naudon, president of Ponce Bank. “They deserve to have banks provide services to them. In order for them to grow, that will make the community grow.”

-with reporting by Jewel Webber