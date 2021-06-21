FreshDirect hosts first-ever “Bronx Day” at Governors Island on Juneteenth

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

FreshDirect, the Northeast’s leading pure play online fresh food grocer, hosted the first-ever “Bronx Day” on Governors Island in partnership with the Trust for Governors Island and the Friends of Governors Island. The all-day event took place on Juneteenth, the June 19 holiday celebrating the freedom of enslaved persons in the U.S. The free all-day celebration hosted hundreds of community members including students from Bronx public schools, DREAM Charter School, as well as residents of New York City Housing Authority facilities in the Bronx. This inaugural event celebrates Bronx pride and recognizes members of the community at the historic New York island.

FreshDirect sponsored free direct ferry service from the Bronx and provided several boxes of food, in partnership with catering company Great Performances, for Bronx Day attendees on the day of the event. The event featured activities such as island tours and scavenger hunts, and participants also enjoyed free bike rentals, complimentary ice cream and soft drinks on the island. Pre-scheduled ferries transported attendees to and from the island.

“Governors Island is a spectacular resource for residents of every borough of New York City, and we’re thrilled to partner with FreshDirect to provide ferry service directly to the Bronx as part of Bronx Day,” said Clare Newman, president and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “Increasing access for New Yorkers is core to our mission, and we thank FreshDirect for their support in making this day of summer fun possible.”

Merritt Birnbaum, executive director of the Friends of Governors Island, added, “We’re excited to partner with FreshDirect to celebrate the Bronx, community and outdoor fun—on Governors Island. “We share the Trust for Governors Island’s mission in making Governors Island a beautiful and welcoming place for all New Yorkers to enjoy, and we’re grateful to FreshDirect and Bronx community leaders for making Bronx Day possible.”

For more information, please visit https://www.govisland.com/.