Tremont Avenue McDonald’s reopens after nearly a year

On Friday, June 18, the McDonald’s, located at 3660 E. Tremont Ave., held its grand reopening and the Throggs Neck community came out in full support.

Attendees included New York State Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, New York City Councilman Mark Gjonaj, Robert Jaen, executive director of the Throggs Neck Business Improvement District, Anthony Basso, (chairman of the Throggs Neck Business Improvement District, Lisa Sorin, executive director of the Bronx Chambers of Commerce, Matthew Cruz, Community Board 10 district manager, Neighborhood Coordination Officers(NCO), NYPD 45th Precinct amongst others.

The McDonald’s had been closed for more than 11 months for renovations. The upgrades include self-order kiosks, table service and a 24-hour drive thru.

Michael Benedetto honored Sam DeLuca, owner and operator of the McDonald’s with a state Assembly Citation. Gjonaj also honored Deluca with a City Council Citation. In turn, Deluca thanked Louis Hernandez, director of operations at McDonald’s as well as his other staffers.

-with reporting by Jewel Webber