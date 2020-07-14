51-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in hit and run in Crotona

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 51-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit and run at intersection of East Tremont and Prospect Avenues in Crotona last night, the NYPD confirmed.

Police said that the man, who has not yet been identified to the public, was crossing southbound on East Tremont Avenue when the driver of a speeding, westbound sedan collided with the pedestrian at about 1:25 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle sped off while the victim was lying in the road with “severe body trauma,” according to law enforcement sources.

Shortly after, he was brought to Saint Barnabas Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have not arrested the speeding driver who fled the scene yet, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.