Allerton

Photos: 49th Precinct Community Affairs Bureau hosts community potluck

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
bureau
Numerous Bronx community members went to the Eastchester Gardens Community Center for the 49th Precinct Community Affairs Bureau’s potluck.
Photo by Jewel Webber

The 49th Precinct Community Affairs Bureau hosted a community potluck on Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Eastchester Gardens Community Center, located at 3016 Yates Ave.

Members of the NYPD Guardians Association with 49th Precinct Captain Julieann Stapleton (seventh from left), Council Member Kevin C. Riley (eighth from left) and his son. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber
Officers of the 49th Precinct. Photo by Jewel Webber

This event provided community members with resources and food and drinks, including turkey, chicken, ham, pasta, vegetables and more.

Attendees enjoyed plenty of food and drinks. Photo by Jewel Webber

The potluck was held in partnership with the office of Council Member Kevin C. Riley, the NYPD Guardians Association and the Neighborhood Initiatives Development Corporation (NIDC), each of which had tables at the event with resources.

Community members viewing the resources at the tables. Photo by Jewel Webber

Other organizations with tables offering resources at the event included the Youth Justice Network, the New York City Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit, MetroPlusHealth, Always Giving Season (AGS) Inc., Catholic Charities Community Services and Homebase Homeless Prevention Network.

(Left to right) Rosemary Garcia and Kayla Bocker of Always Giving Season Inc., Council Member Kevin Riley and Ana Dominique and Gertrude Ramirez of Always Giving Season Inc. Photo by Jewel Webber

Neighborhoods within the confines of the 49th Precinct include Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens and Pelham Gardens.

Holiday chicken, ham and turkey were available. Photo by Jewel Webber

About the Author

More Allerton News

More from Around NYC