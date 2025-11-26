Photos: 49th Precinct Community Affairs Bureau hosts community potluck

Numerous Bronx community members went to the Eastchester Gardens Community Center for the 49th Precinct Community Affairs Bureau’s potluck.

The 49th Precinct Community Affairs Bureau hosted a community potluck on Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Eastchester Gardens Community Center, located at 3016 Yates Ave.

This event provided community members with resources and food and drinks, including turkey, chicken, ham, pasta, vegetables and more.

The potluck was held in partnership with the office of Council Member Kevin C. Riley, the NYPD Guardians Association and the Neighborhood Initiatives Development Corporation (NIDC), each of which had tables at the event with resources.

Other organizations with tables offering resources at the event included the Youth Justice Network, the New York City Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit, MetroPlusHealth, Always Giving Season (AGS) Inc., Catholic Charities Community Services and Homebase Homeless Prevention Network.

Neighborhoods within the confines of the 49th Precinct include Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens and Pelham Gardens.