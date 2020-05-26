Cops arrest suspect in fatal stabbing on Bronx street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Robert Pozarycki

Detectives charged a Bronx man for allegedly stabbing a 37-year-old man to death on his Bronx block Sunday night, police reported.

Cops said the bloodshed happened just before 9:52 p.m. on May 24 in the vicinity of East 195th Street and Marion Avenue in Fordham Manor.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found the victim at the location with multiple stab wounds to his body.

Paramedics rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

During the preliminary investigation, police located Dwayne Murray, 29, who lives nearby on Marion Avenue, into custody. On May 26, he was formally charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

A motive for the stabbing remained unclear as of Monday afternoon, law enforcement sources said.

This story was updated on May 25 at 3:55 p.m.

This story first appeared on amNY.com