Hop on over to the 42nd Precinct for an Easter egg hunt April 16

Families can join the 42nd Precinct in the South Bronx for a community Easter egg hunt on April 16.

There’s one spot in the borough where finding eggs won’t break the bank this spring – the 42nd Police Precinct in the South Bronx.

The precinct announced Wednesday that it will host a community Easter egg hunt where kids and families can try their luck hunting for egg-cellent treats and prizes.

Eggs at the supermarket may be worth their weight in gold right now, but at the 42nd precinct’s community easter egg hunt, be on the lookout for actual gold eggs, because they might contain a special raffle surprise.

Join the neighborhood for a day of fun and bring the kids to meet the famed, fluffy bunny. Perfect your own hippity hop in the bounce house. The precinct promises games, activities, prizes, Easter baskets, ice cream and more.

To host the hunt, the 42nd Precinct partnered with New York education nonprofit, New York Edge, which offers free afterschool and summer programs featuring sports, arts and educational programs.

The festivities will begin, Wednesday, April 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1330 Bristow Street. The egg hunt starts at 2:30 p.m.