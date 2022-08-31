Two phase project brings 303 affordable housing units to the Bronx, building rehab for some

Two separate financing deals will facilitate the construction of 303 affordable housing units across 17 buildings in the East Tremont, West Farms and Morrisania sections of the Bronx.

The first deal — $16.5 million in refinancing — which was closed in August by Aquinas Housing Corporation, includes a total of four buildings and 106 affordable units in the West Farms section. The Aquinas properties will include 106 income-restricted homes as part of the company’s portfolio which already boasts 1,300 units borough-wide.

Additionally, consulting firm Rockabill secured $7.6 million in city Department Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) subsidies and a construction loan of $8.9 million from JP Morgan Chase to facilitate the repositioning of four affordable apartment buildings in the East Tremont/West Farms sections.

The addresses of the four properties are: 1945 Vyse Ave., 1104 E. Tremont Road, 854 Bronx Park South and 2115-2117 Vyse Ave.

The funding arranged by Rockabill for Phase II of the repositioning will facilitate rehabilitation work across the four buildings, including the replacement of building systems, roofs, windows and floors, along with masonry work and kitchen and bathroom renovations.

HPD has provided an additional 24 project-based Section 8 vouchers as a result of the transaction.

Phase I of the project closed in June 2021 and generated $36 million in financing for the rehab/repositioning of 17 affordable buildings consisting of 342 units. Both phases combined will total 21 buildings and 448 units with $52.5 million in financing secured.

The importance of these transactions, officials from Rockabill told the Bronx Times is that by taking advantage of financing tools and leveraging the value of their real estate holdings, nonprofits aim to preserve and protecting affordable homes.

“We are proud to help venerable Bronx nonprofits, like AHC (Aquinas Housing Corporation), secure financing for the rehabilitation and revitalization of affordable homes in the borough,” said Tim Collins, principal of Rockabill. “Quality should never be sacrificed for affordability, and we know these improvements will have a tangible impact in resident’s lives.”

Last month, $15 million in refinancing monies went to Beulah HDFC for a total of 13 buildings and 197 affordable units, primarily located in Morrisania, just south of Crotona Park, where units will receive new boilers, roofs, and parapet and exterior masonry work.

The Criscuolo Homes portfolio is the second phase of a 15-year repositioning effort. Phase I of the repositioning closed in June 2021 and provided $36 million for the renovation of 17 buildings, consisting of 342 units in the West Farms section near Criscuolo Plaza.

The total development cost for the two-phase buildout is $11.7 million and the improvements will be completed without any displacement of tenants, development officials said.