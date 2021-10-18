3 tips to maintain your HVAC system this winter 

The best time for HVAC maintenance is during the spring and fall—when the equipment is needed the least. Fortunately, Bronx Times Home Pros has plenty of local HVAC professionals so you can avoid potential freezing nights.

Here are three things you can do to help keep the heat:

1. Turn your furnace on before winter

fire up your furnace at least three times before winter to check that everything operates as expected. Set your thermostat to your desired winter climate and once the house reaches that temperature, turn the air off.