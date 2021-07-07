Police & Fire

8 firefighters injured in 3-alarm fire on Coster Street

More than 130 firefighters were on the scene battling the inferno on Coster Street.

A fire erupted within an apartment complex located at 717 Coster St. in The Bronx on Tuesday, when FNDY responded at around 12:30 p.m. according to fire officials, the blaze quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire. Thirty-three units of the Fire Department and approximately 140 firefighters were called in to provide assistance. It took nearly an hour to get the scene under control, according to sources. in total, eight firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.

A fire that ignited at 717 Coster St., left eight firefighters with minor injures.

 

A fire broke out on Coster Street in The Bronx that quickly escalated to a three-alarm level.

 

 

In total, 33 units and 140 members of the FDNY were on the scene of the three-alarm fire in The Bronx on Tuesday. Photo Steve Sanchez

About the Author

Christian Falcone

Christian Falcone is the editor-in-chief of The Bronx Times. Previously, he served as the managing editor of Home Town Media, a publisher of weeklies in southern Westchester County. During his caree, Christian has netted several accolades for his writing, including uncovering an embezzlement scheme at a municipal golf club that led to the club manager’s sentencing to state prison. As an avid sports fan, Christian actively roots for the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Hawks, proudly proclaiming that he is the only Hawks fan residing in New York. He also still bemoans the day his beloved Montreal Expos left Canada. As a result, Christian begrudgingly became a Mets fan.

