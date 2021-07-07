8 firefighters injured in 3-alarm fire on Coster Street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC
A fire erupted within an apartment complex located at 717 Coster St. in The Bronx on Tuesday, when FNDY responded at around 12:30 p.m. according to fire officials, the blaze quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire. Thirty-three units of the Fire Department and approximately 140 firefighters were called in to provide assistance. It took nearly an hour to get the scene under control, according to sources. in total, eight firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.
Christian Falcone is the editor-in-chief of The Bronx Times.
Previously, he served as the managing editor of Home Town Media, a publisher of weeklies in southern Westchester County.
During his caree, Christian has netted several accolades for his writing, including uncovering an embezzlement scheme at a municipal golf club that led to the club manager’s sentencing to state prison.
As an avid sports fan, Christian actively roots for the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Hawks, proudly proclaiming that he is the only Hawks fan residing in New York. He also still bemoans the day his beloved Montreal Expos left Canada. As a result, Christian begrudgingly became a Mets fan.