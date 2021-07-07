8 firefighters injured in 3-alarm fire on Coster Street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A fire erupted within an apartment complex located at 717 Coster St. in The Bronx on Tuesday, when FNDY responded at around 12:30 p.m. according to fire officials, the blaze quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire. Thirty-three units of the Fire Department and approximately 140 firefighters were called in to provide assistance. It took nearly an hour to get the scene under control, according to sources. in total, eight firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.