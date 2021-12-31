29-year-old shot in head at Morrisania gas station: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bronx detectives are looking for the shooter who put a bullet in a man’s head last month at a gas station in Morrisania.

Everything went down Nov. 10. According to the NYPD, a man driving a black Chevrolet Malibu, approached a 29-year-old male who was operating a silver BMW sedan, at a BP gas station, located at 481 E. 163 St. Suddenly, the unknown individual took out a handgun and began firing.

One of the rounds shattered the back window of the BMW and then struck the victim in his head. The shooter fled in the Chevrolet Malibu. The victim was transported by EMS in critical condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Lincoln, where he was stabilized.

There is no update on his condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.