28-year-old male fatally shot in Williamsbridge

A 28-year old was murdered in Williamsbridge on Sept. 16, 2021.
A 28-year-old was shot and killed in Williamsbridge on Thursday, police said.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 16, at 9:11 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot in the vicinity of 631 E. 220 St. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his face, lying unconscious and unresponsive, on the corner of East 220 Street and Carpenter Avenue.

EMS transported the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is being pending proper family notification.

