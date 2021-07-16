Police & Fire

25-year-old shot and killed in Concourse Village

Billy Wynn, 25, was found gunned down in front of his apartment building on July 15, 2021.
As the heat gets hotter by the day, it seems the violence gets worse in the Bronx.

On July 15, at 12:20 a.m., the NYPD responded to a call of a man shot in the head outside of his apartment building at 1150 College Avenue in Concourse Village.

The victim, Billy Wynn, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

-Jason Cohen

