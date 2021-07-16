25-year-old shot and killed in Concourse Village

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As the heat gets hotter by the day, it seems the violence gets worse in the Bronx.

On July 15, at 12:20 a.m., the NYPD responded to a call of a man shot in the head outside of his apartment building at 1150 College Avenue in Concourse Village.

The victim, Billy Wynn, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

-Jason Cohen

