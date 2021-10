Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 24-year-old was shot and killed in the Forest Houses, according to police.

NYPD official said that on Sept. 23, at 2 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a person shot in front of 730 E. 165 St. Upon arrival, responding officers found Jamel Shuler, 24, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

EMS transported Shuler, of Vyse Avenue, to Lincoln Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.