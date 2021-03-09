2021 Elections: Who’s running for City Council in the 15th District?

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As New York City prepares for one of its largest election cycles in recent memory, there is one city council race that will directly impact the northwest Bronx’s District 15 which encompasses the neighborhoods of Bedford Park, Fordham, Mount Hope, Bathgate, Belmont, East Tremont, West Farms, Van Nest, Allerton and Olinville.

There are 10 candidates and one write-in poised to replace former Councilman Ritchie Torres, who was elected to Congress last year.

Those running in the Tuesday, March 23 special election include: Altagracia Soldevilla, John Sanchez, Ischia Bravo, Ariel Rivera-Diaz, Elisa Crespo, Troy Blackwell, Kenny Agosto, Jose Padilla, Latchmi Gopal, Oswald Feliz, and Bernadette Ferarra.

The Bronx Times asked each candidate a few questions to get to know them. Their answers have been edited for length and clarity.

John Sanchez

Why are you running?

I am running for City Council to create a New York City that prioritizes the needs of communities who have been underserved. As District Manager for Community Board 6 for the past four years, I redefined what a community board could do by establishing financial literacy courses to create the only year round paid community board internship and sponsoring open gym nights for teens, among other initiatives. I am prepared to bring that innovation to the City Council and be the leader that the 15th District of the Bronx deserves and needs at this critical time

Tell us about yourself, what you do for a living, your relationship to the district, and which neighborhood you live in?

I am a third generation Bronxite, the grandson of a government employee who worked in the same building my office is now located, the son of a mother who grew up in NYCHA and who only completed 6th grade and a father who was a union worker. I witnessed the many sacrifices they made to provide me with an education and greater opportunities. Their struggles are similar to the challenges many families face today and it’s one of the reasons I am running for City Council.

The Bronx means everything to me. I grew up on 184th and Park, not far from where I now live with my wife who I met while we were both students at Cardinal Spellman.

What are the biggest challenges facing the district and how will you solve them?

One of the biggest challenges facing the district is the high unemployment rate. While some jobs will be restored as our city recovers from the pandemic, the district was already struggling with high unemployment rates even before Covid and it will take bold action to make sure that job opportunities are available in my district. I am committed to funding Workforce 1 Centers, and working with local anchor institutions to promote immediate local hiring. Furthermore, one of my priorities is to prepare our residents for high paying jobs that do not require a college education by redeveloping the Old Fordham Library as a job training center for these types of jobs.

What will you do differently than the incumbent?

I plan to introduce legislation with a focus on policies that result in more housing being built, more high paying job opportunities for Bronx residents without a college degree, and assisting small businesses by removing red tape.

Specifically, I plan to address our city wide housing crisis and shortage by changing our city’s outdated land use rules which prevent affordable housing from being built, removing barriers and streamlining the permitting process to build more housing, and redirecting funding from homeless shelters towards permanent housing.

I also plan on introducing legislation that provides more job opportunities for those that do not have a college degree and remove the bureaucratic hurdles small businesses have to deal with when operating such as getting business licenses online.

What’s your political experience?

Although I have not previously run for office, I have served as Bronx Community Board 6 District Manager for four years and prior to that served as Deputy Chief of Staff for a Bronx NYS Assemblymember.

What endorsements do you have?

I have been endorsed by City Councilmember and Chair of the Land Use Committee Rafael Salamanca Jr., NYS Assemblywoman Chantel Jackson, and Former NYS Assembly Member Michael Blake. I have also been endorsed by Open New York, New York League of Conservation Voters and have been highly rated by AIA.

Kenny Agosto

Why are you running?

As a district director to a state senator, deputy chief of staff to assembly members, and currently deputy chief of staff to State Senator Jamaal Bailey I was able to witness first hand many of the problems that my constituents are facing. I’ve seen countless people been evicted, lose their jobs, or have their own adequate and proper healthcare denied. Sometime around mid-March 2020 I became fully motivated to run due to the present pandemic crisis of the novel coronavirus which exacerbated the ongoing crisis in the Bronx, specifically my district which is in the poorest congressional district in my nation as well as one of the poorest council districts in the city and is in the epicenter of the epicenter in New York State.

Tell us about yourself, what you do for a living, your relationship to the district, and which neighborhood you live in?

The zip codes in the 15 council district have the highest rates of infection, hospitalization, and deaths. In addition to the ongoing health care and health disparities among poor/working families of color, we’ve had a decades long crisis of reduced housing stock, gentrification of our neighborhoods, and crumbling building infrastructure as well as bad corporate landlords who are bad actors in terms of improving the conditions of their properties – this would be the individual apartments resulting in high asthma rates, lead, cancer causing contaminants, unsafe water, un existing heat, rat and roach infestation that increases asthma rates, and deplorable conditions in NYCHA Housing stock.

What are the biggest challenges facing the district and how will you solve them?

My 30 plus years being on the front lines defending our community, seniors, people with disabilities, veterans, unions, animal rights, LGBTQIA+GNCB. My solid 18 years of government experience, I have provided direct constituent services for literally tens of thousands of working poor people and mom-and-pop businesses. In addition in all of my governmental capacities, I was also able to assist my various principals move legislation on such issues as tenants rights rule 21a (Housing Stability and Tenant Protection), vacancy decontrol, organizing tenants and tenant organizations no fault divorce marriage equality, GENDA (Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act), banning conversion therapy in NYS and for the people in our district.

What will you do differently than the incumbent?

My primary focus is to do everything in my power as a community activist and candidate to provide constituent services as well as letting everyone know in the 15 district that once elected, I will be partnering with city, state, and federal agencies as well as community based organizations/non-governmental organizations to help implement my plan of providing vaccinations for every senior building, NYCHA developments, and Mitchell-Lama’s/large co-operatives in the 15 district as well as the whole of The Bronx.

Ariel Rivera-Diaz

Why are you running?

I am running because the Bronx has been manipulated into thinking that only the government and elected officials can bring forth change. My campaign will put an end to this mindset and educate people that they can be the catalyst to the change we want to see in the Bronx.

Tell us about yourself, what you do for a living, your relationship to the district, and which neighborhood you live in?

I previously worked as a community health worker for SOMOS Community Care and Evolent Health. I currently work at the BOE in the Bronx. I live in the West Farms area of the Bronx.

What are the biggest challenges facing the district and how will you solve them?

The biggest challenge facing the Bronx is the Lack of financial knowledge. In the Bronx, there is no information on how someone can financially lift themselves out of poverty. Instead, we see more and more public programs offered to Bronxites with little to no financial growth.

What will you do differently than the incumbent?

I will definitely work closely with the NYCHA community to solve infrastructure issues that are affecting them.

What’s your political experience?

I ran for office in 2018 for state assembly and I used to be the NYS Chairman of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly (RNHA)

What endorsements do you have?

n/a

Ischia Bravo

Why are you running?

Today our community is at a turning point. The COVID-19 pandemic and growing inequality in our city have taken a toll on our communities and our trust in government. Now more than ever, we need to make sure that local community voices are represented in the New York City Council. We need someone that understands the obstacles of remote learning, the fear of losing your job, and the angst of not knowing where your next meal will come from. We need an individual that can deliver back to our communities; a trusted neighbor, a home-grown leader, a mother, and a fierce advocate.

Tell us about yourself, what you do for a living, your relationship to the district, and which neighborhood you live in.

I began my career in public service in the Office of Congressman Serrano as a Housing Liaison. I went on to work with New York State Senator Jose Serrano as District Office Director, working on issues that ranged from housing, education and transit. Inspired by my experiences assisting people with housing issues, I continued my career trajectory working at two local community-based organizations that focused on addressing housing. These experiences provided me with a strong understanding of the connection between civic engagement and political power. Recognizing the need to bridge people and politics, I became the Executive Director for the Bronx Democratic County Committee.

What are the biggest challenges facing the district and how will you solve them?

My district is facing crucial challenges as we continue to weather the pandemic, including food insecurity, challenges with accessing culturally competent health care directives, housing insecurity and overall economic insecurity as a result of job loss or reduction. If I am elected the next Council Member for the 15th district I will focus on ensuring my community’s immediate needs are being fulfilled and that we are creating and supporting an equitable recovery. I will encourage and help the community access care and vaccines, work with our district parents as they navigate the situation with schooling and child care.

What will you do differently than the incumbent?

I respect the work and commitment the former Council Member exhibited for the district. If elected my top legislative priorities will be expanding affordable and accessible housing, fully funding public education: fixing the fair student aid formula as well as making the environment more inclusive and equitable for the most disadvantaged students, and providing New Yorkers with more employment opportunities.

What’s your political experience?

I was the Executive Director of the Bronx Democratic County Committee from 2008-2015 where I oversaw the political operations for the Bronx democratic party. Additionally, I have worked in public service for over 16 years, with a range of experiences within federal, state, city and local government.

What endorsements do you have?

21 in 21, Senator Jessica Ramos, Senator Alessandra Biaggi, Assembly members: Nathalia Fernandez & Catalina Cruz and Council Member Diana Ayala. Unions: UFT, 32 BJ. DC 37, DC 9, Central Labor Council, New York State Nurses, NY Pan Asians, 1199, Community Voices Heard, Make the Road, Laundry, Distribution & Food Service Joint Board and the NY Immigration Coalition.

Jose Padilla

Why are you running?

I entered the race late answering the call from both residents & business owners from Belmont & East Tremont who are Concerned with the downward trend the area & district is taking.

Who were not impressed with the group of candidates running , prior to my entry, and felt they would not be represented, either, properly or at all by my opponents.

Having had conversations with five of those candidates, who sought my help & endorsement, I too, share the same concerns.

Tell us about yourself, what you do for a living, your relationship to the district, and which neighborhood you live in?

An institution in the Belmont community I am a licensed, non-practicing, professional with, both, prior law enforcement and investigative experience, protecting the rights of others under the law, N.Y.S. government, holding Spanish speaking titles, and prior service in New York City government.

Having attended public schools in the district, I have served as a member of Bronx Community Board 6, chaired its law enforcement committee, and represented the poor on the area policy board now known as the neighborhood advisory board .

What are the biggest challenges facing the district and how will you solve them?

Stability of the district is currently its biggest challenge .

Poor planning, a lack of concern for its residents, and no attention to the issues has led us to a lack of parking, overcrowded schools and the dirtiest council district according to the last mayoral scorecard.

Rising rime, loss of businesses, graffiti and senior safety are also challenges as the district recovers from the pandemic facing budget deficits in both the city and state level.

I will tackle each challenge utilizing existing resources available and adding programs at the office level in order to achieve our main goal.

What will you do differently than the incumbent?

Currently there is no incumbent.

The handling of special interests has been a detriment to the residents and the prosperity of the district.

They have been allowed to dictate the narrative without the voice of the residents.

I will continue to expand my current relationship with each existing member of the district, walking throughout, obtaining a clear view of what is happening .

What’s your political experience?

I have served as an elected, not selected, Democratic male district leader representing the then 79th Assembly District. Thus the title honorable.

I have served as an elected member of the Bronx Democratic County Committee for Election District 1 of the 78th Assembly District and have previously run for public office .

I have also been involved and active in changing policy in some of the biggest issues involving our communities, like: stronger rent laws, LGBTQ marriage equality and police brutality cases amongst other Issues.

What endorsements do you have?

The only endorsement I have sought and will continue to seek in this special election is the endorsement of all the voters, regardless of political affiliation or party, many of whom have previously shown their trust and confidence in my ability to lead, represent them, their interests and the district .

Oswald Feliz

Why are you running?

I am a lifelong resident of the Bronx, a first-generation Dominican immigrant, and son of a taxi driver and a home attendant. Growing up in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, I learned that opportunity can be severely limited based on the neighborhood that you grow up in – including access to good schools, well-paying jobs, safe streets, and affordable housing. I have spent years on the front lines fighting for change and more opportunity in our community and want to make sure Bronx working families have a real voice in the City Council.

Tell us about yourself, what you do for a living, your relationship to the district, and which neighborhood you live in

I have spent my whole life in this district and currently live on Kingsbridge Road/Valentine Avenue. As a tenant lawyer in our community, I have successfully defended vulnerable Bronx residents who were at risk of eviction and sued landlords who were in the practice of tenant harassment. I’m also proud to work with our young people as a professor at Hostos Community College.

What are the biggest challenges facing the district and how will you solve them?

We’re facing an unprecedented moment of crisis in the Bronx that requires immediate action. As Council Member, I will work to guarantee access for our community to the COVID-19 vaccine and recovery funds; increase access to affordable housing by requiring large buildings to reserve 20% for low-income families; fight for equal school funding so all students receive the same education regardless of their ZIP code, and help reform our police department while keeping our community safe.

What will you do differently than the incumbent

Congressman Torres was a great Council Member, and I want to keep building on the progress we’ve made over the years to bring even more opportunity to the Bronx. The truth is that COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges that are going to require bold new leadership in the City Council. Black and brown communities have been hit the hardest by this pandemic, and I’m going to make sure the Bronx can recover and then rebuild stronger than ever before.

What’s your political experience?

I served on behalf of Bronx families as a legislative staffer for State Senator Gustavo Rivera. I then joined the historic 2016 campaign of Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the 13th Congressional District and co-founded the Northwest Bronx Democrats for Change, where I have worked to increase political participation by organizing community town halls and holding voter registration drives in the Bronx. I am also the former State Committeeman for the 78th Assembly district and served as President of the Student Government at Lehman College,

What endorsements do you have?

I have been endorsed by Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Assemblyman Victor Pichardo.

Bernadette Ferrara

Why are you running?

I am running to help people in City Council District 15 overcome political and systemic challenges that get in the way of having economic stability, good schools, neighborhood amenities, and safe streets. I am focused on the needs of the voters I am running to represent instead of a political or personal agenda that won’t improve their lives. As a community activist for years, I know what the problems are in my district and how to fix them with practical, common sense solutions.

Tell us about yourself, what you do for a living, your relationship to the district, and which neighborhood you live in.

I am a passionate community leader and fierce advocate for my Van Nest community. I am a founding member of the Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance in 2010, and became the civic organization’s President in 2015. I have also been a member of Bronx Community Board 11 since 2008, and have served on the Housing Committee, Economic Development Committee and the Youth and Education Committee.

Presently, I am retired. My lifelong profession has been a Graphic Designer, then a Computer Graphic Designer.

What are the biggest challenges facing the district and how will you solve them?

Absentee Landlords: Oversight and accountability for absentee landlords who don’t maintain their properties, and destabilize neighborhoods by renting to tenants without screening them.

Education: Restore zone schooling to enroll children in grades K-8 close to home, and make sure there are enough classrooms and teachers for them.

Community Amenities: Provide adaptive housing for Veterans and Seniors; community centers that offer recreational options for our kids; replacing the library Van Nest lost in 1968.

Property Taxes: Lower property taxes that have grown three times faster than the median income in our community, which is pushing homeowners out of the Bronx.

Safe Communities: Provide NYPD with training and resources to handle drug addiction, homelessness, mental health issues, rising crime and other public safety challenges in our neighborhoods.

Small Business: Regulatory and tax policies that support family-owned businesses, and promote economic diversity to create well-paying, permanent, full-time jobs in our communities.

Transportation: Increase mass transit options for our underserved communities; equip all subway stations in the district with elevators for the elderly and disabled; get proposed Metro North service back on track.

What will you do differently than the incumbent?

As the City Council Member for District 15, I will be more accessible to community leaders; will follow through on issues with NYCHA that remain unresolved, like falsified lead paint inspections; and will fight for amenities like community centers that are lacking in the district.

What’s your political experience?

This will be my first held political office. As a public servant, community leader and activist, I have been serving my Van Nest community and my Bronx borough for 20 years. Over the years, I realized that there’s a limit to how much a citizen can do to improve his or her community and the lives of the people who call it home through volunteer work.

What endorsements do you have?

Presently, the FERRARA FOR FIFTEEN campaign has none.

Troy Blackwell

Why are you running?

I am running for city council because the Bronx, much like the rest of NYC, is facing four major crises: covid-19, housing insecurity, lack of educational resources, and reckoning on race. As a product of public housing and title 1 public schools, these issues are personal for me. People are seriously hurting, and we can no longer go on with business as usual. The people of the Bronx deserve new bold leadership and it is imperative to challenge the notion of who can have a seat at the table.

Tell us about yourself, what you do for a living, your relationship to the district, and which neighborhood you live in?

I am a proud son of the Bronx who grew up in the van ness section and now lives on Allerton Avenue. My siblings and I were raised in the Bronx, went to public school in the Bronx, and my stepdad is a Black small business owner who employs locally. My family is a blend of Puerto Rican and West African culture. Before running for office, I worked for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris. I also sit on the Board of advisors for the Museum of Public Relations and on the education committee for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

What are the biggest challenges facing the district and how will you solve them?

There are many challenges but the most immediate is homelessness and affordable housing. 1 out of every 4 students in district 15 is facing homelessness and over 41% of households are severely rent-burdened. My plan to solve these issues includes raising the market value of the CityFHEPS voucher for those coming out of the shelter system; repeal 421-a tax subsidy program and redirecting the billions of dollars into the development of low- and moderate-income housing; and change the method of using AMI calculations for developing affordable housing which should be based on community boards/ neighborhood index versus the current regional AMI numbers which don’t favor our most vulnerable.

What will you do differently than the incumbent?

One of my top goals is to bring tech and innovation to the Bronx to help solve some of our more complex challenges. 38% of the Bronx doesn’t have home-internet access which heavily affects district 15 and 1 out of every 4 students is facing homelessness. I support using discretionary funds to implement municipal broadband so the most vulnerable among us, including those in the shelter system, have access to free internet. To help curb job loss, I want to establish a public-private partnership fellowship to train residents, including those formerly incarcerated, how to code and install retrofits which would help us transition to a more green economy.

What’s your political experience?

I have dedicated my career to public service and worked in politics at various levels for a decade now. My experience includes work for the New York City Council on participatory budgeting implementation; My Brother’s Keeper initiative and intergovernmental affairs in the Obama White House under Valerie Jarrett; criminal justice reform at Color Of Change where I worked on high-profile cases such as Cyntoia Brown; strategist for the teamsters (labor union) as they navigated the opioid crisis and pension investments; and most recently the Biden-Harris campaign.

What endorsements do you have?

I am endorsed by Chike Ukaegbu, former Nigerian presidential candidate; Tareese Chester, CEO of Reisfields; Tracey Mendelsohn and Janet Dickerson, Co-principals of Human Impact Strategies; a group of Obama alumni; and Pride in running, a PAC supporting lgbtq candidates.

Altagracia Soldevilla

Why are you running?

I’m running because I want to help the people and the community of this district specially the minority Spanish speaking like Dominican and Honduras.

Tell us about yourself, what you do for a living, your relationship to the district, and which neighborhood you live in?

I came from the Dominican Republic in 1990, I struggled a lot to learn English and get a degree first at BMCC and then at Mercy College. I’m a single mother of four and a grandmother who knows the challenges our students face today I strongly support education and every child should finish high school to have the foundation to go a college and get a degree. I actually work at BMCC as an Adjunct Faculty in the English as second language lab department, I live in the Bronx in Kingsbridge Terrace which is part of the district 15.

What are the biggest challenges facing the district and how will you solve them?

I think one of the biggest challenges are to save small business, education and affordable housing for all the residents I will fight to get this done and make sure everyone get the same privilege.

What will you do differently than the incumbent?

What I would do differently is put action on my words no only saying but doing it and make sure the agreements are followed up on.

What’s your political experience?

I have more than 25 years working on the community throughout my political party PRM from the Dominican Republic and most of the residents in the district belong to our organization here in NY.

What endorsements do you have?

The only endorsements that I have are the people in this district I don’t belong to any big corporation or establishment that later on could tell me what to do even though I’m part of the DC37 union and the PSC they don’t endorse special election candidates.

Latchmi Gopal

Why are you running?

I am a first-generation Guyanese- American, born and raised in the Bronx, and the eldest

daughter of immigrants who taught me how to invest in the community and fight for justice.

I love The Bronx and my community that raised me and provided a home for my parents. I am a product of NY public schools and have a Political Science and Public Health Degree.

I have been a community organizer and activist for years on both a national and local level, and have advocated locally as well.

I’ve fought for transit justice with Rider’s Alliance, advocating for better buses, fair fares, and transit justice.

Tell us about yourself, what you do for a living, your relationship to the district, and which neighborhood you live in?

I’m a Bronx native! I grew up in the Soundview area and have lived in Belmont for over fifteen years on Crotona Avenue.

I’m twenty-seven, and the first and only person in my family to graduate from college.

My parents immigrated to The Bronx in the 1980’s, where they met and made a life.

This community, and my family, have made my success possible. I’ve dedicated my life to fighting for our neighborhood, and others like it, that have been historically overlooked.

What are the biggest challenges facing the district and how will you solve them?

There are many issues I hope to focus on if elected, but the three that I encounter most consistently in my community are a lack of healthcare, a lack of affordable housing, and food insecurity.

These issues have existed for decades in our neighborhood, but Covid-19 has exasperated them to the point of crisis.

The City Government and our elected officials have not done the work of creating meaningful safety nets to protect our community, and as a result many Bronx residents are suffering, or are on the brink, of terrible instability.

What will you do differently than the incumbent?

This is a special election, so there is no incumbent.

That being said, I certainly would be a change from previous elected officials representing our district. If elected, I will be the first woman, and first woman of color, to represent District 15 at any level.

I will be committed to The Bronx in City Hall, and will work with community organizations to create a budget that is reflective of our priorities; not those of real estate developers or corporate interests.

My campaign is entirely people-powered, and we take no money from real-estate developers, police unions, or fossil fuel companies.

What’s your political experience?

I have devoted my life to advocating for economic justice, with the hopes of uplifting

communities like my own all across the country.

I started my professional life at DEMOS, a national public policy think tank, fighting for the $15 minimum wage and student loan forgiveness.

I recently worked as Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Unemployed Workers United, (UWU), where I advocated for improved wages and to build power amongst unemployed workers.

I currently work as Distributed Organizer and Training Lead with The Frontline, a new campaign from Movement for Black Lives & the Working Families Party.

What endorsements do you have?

We are currently endorsed by Shanequa Charles, ED of Miss Abbies Community Center, The People For Bernie, Our Revolution (Bronx Chapter), Da Homeless Hero (Shams DaBaron), IAmPerspective – Community Organization, and Alan Minsky.

Also by the ED of Progressive Democrats of America, Marilyn Reyes, Co-Director; Peer Network Of New York, Yong Jung, Former Constituency Organizing Director, Bernie 2020, Erika Andiola; Immigrant Rights Advocate and Former Press Secretary for Latino Outreach; Bernie 2016, Josh Fox; Environmental Activist/Former Surrogate for Bernie’s Presidential Campaign.

Elisa Crespo

Why are you running?

I’m running for city council to improve the quality of life of Bronxites. I believe in the power of public service, and I know how it can change peoples lives for the better.

Tell us about yourself, what you do for a living, your relationship to the district, and which neighborhood you live in?

I served as an Education Liaison to the Bronx Borough President, advocating for special education students and empowering parents by helping them understand their rights in the Individualized Education Plan evaluation process. I also represented the office on Community Education Councils 10 & 11. I live in the East Tremont section of the district.

What are the biggest challenges facing the district and how will you solve them?

The biggest issue in the district is addressing the Great Depression levels of unemployment for both youth and adults. I will fight to create universal year round youth employment programs, a public option for employment designed for targeted vulnerable populations that promotes pathways into city service jobs with a living wage and benefits, increase opportunities for vocational training programs and funding for organizations engaged in workforce development in the district.

What will you do differently than the incumbent?

I’m looking to build on the former councilman’s work while paying close attention to job growth, public health and opportunities for youth.

What’s your political experience?

I have worked for elected officials on different levels of government as both an intern and public servant, mastering constituent services and gaining experience in the inner workings of government. I served in a borough wide capacity at the Borough President’s office.

What endorsements do you have?

I have several endorsements. Most notably, 1199 SEIU, CWA, Make the Road Action, Community Voices Heard, former Council Speaker Melissa Mark Viverito, former Congressional Candidate Samelys Lopez, State Senator Julia Salazar, and Northwest Bronx Democrats. As well as others that will be announced soon.