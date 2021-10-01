20-year-old man arrested in connection with January 2020 shooting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 20-year-old Bronx resident was arrested for a January 2020 shooting, police said.

On Sept. 22, Nasheed Charles, 4575 Furman Ave., was charged with attempted murder, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

According to the NYPD, on Jan. 18, 2020, at 9:52 p.m., a 25-year-old man was on the corner of Grand Concourse and 202nd Street when Charles demanded his wallet. The victim refused to hand over anything and Charles allegedly shot him in the back.

Charles fled the scene and the victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition.