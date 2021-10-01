Police & Fire

20-year-old man arrested in connection with January 2020 shooting

Nasheed Charles, 20, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2021, for a January 2020 shooting.
A 20-year-old Bronx resident was arrested for a January 2020 shooting, police said.

On Sept. 22, Nasheed Charles, 4575 Furman Ave., was charged with attempted murder, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

According to the NYPD, on Jan. 18, 2020, at 9:52 p.m., a 25-year-old man was on the corner of Grand Concourse and 202nd Street when Charles demanded his wallet. The victim refused to hand over anything and Charles allegedly shot him in the back.

Charles fled the scene and the victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition.

