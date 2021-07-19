2-time national champion assistant Dominique Winstead named Bronx CC head women’s basketball coach

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

After two national titles as an associate head coach, Dominique Winstead was named Bronx Community College head women’s basketball coach on July 2, the school announced.

Director of Athletics Ryan McCarthy spoke glowingly about Winstead’s experience and potential.

“We are tremendously excited to add a leader of Dominique’s pedigree, experience and character to guide our program,” said McCarthy. “Having constructed, coached and supported back-to-back NJCAA champions as a CUNYAC associate head coach, Dominique is a perfect fit for our program and institution. We are thrilled for her to join our team.”

In five years at nearby Hostos CC, she helped lead the program to NJCAA National Championship titles in 2018 and 2019, four consecutive City University of New York Athletic Conference (CUNYAC) Championships (2017-2020), and four consecutive NJCAA Region XV Championships (2017-2020). From 2016-2020, the team’s record was 125-33, a .791 winning percentage.

“I would like to thank my athletics director, Ryan McCarthy, and the Bronx Community College administrative team for giving me this opportunity,” Winstead said. “I’m excited to be a part of this great College. My goal is to restore a winning culture and to be a mentor and role model to my student-athletes. My student-athletes will compete, in the classroom, on the court and in life.”

As associate head coach, Winstead was responsible for all areas of the program including recruiting, player development and academic monitoring. She helped develop all offensive and defensive team philosophies as well as developing daily practice plans. Winstead has also helped develop countless all-conference and all-region players, including NJCAA All-Americans Kyla Wilson, Skydajah Patterson and Moreina Moore.

In all, two students moved on to play at the NCAA Division I level, another pair advanced to compete on the NCAA Division II circuit, and five student-athletes earned NJCAA All-American status with Winston on the bench. In addition, four students earned CUNYAC Player of the Year honors during her time at Hostos, four earned Region XV Player of the Year recognition, and two standouts were selected as NJCAA Division III Player of the Year.

Said two-time NJCAA Coach of the Year Devernie Winston, for whom she coached at HCC, “Dominique is one of the most intelligent and most genuine people that I’ve had the pleasure to coach with. She is a true general, great recruiter, and embodies what it means to lead by example. Bronx Community College hit a home run with this hire and will be able to compete at a national level.”

Winstead also spent time as the academic coordinator at Hostos from 2016-2019, as she was responsible for academic monitoring, team study halls, administering progress reports and acting as a liaison between the student athletes and the tutoring center.

Prior to Hostos, Winstead was the assistant coach at fellow CUNYAC institution Borough of Manhattan Community College for the 2014-2015 season. Prior to her time at BMCC, Winstead worked at The Hewitt School where she was the assistant coach for both the varsity women’s basketball and varsity women’s volleyball teams.

Winstead played two years at Northampton Community College, helping NCC to two winning seasons. She received her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Temple University and a master’s degree in recreation education & parks administration from Lehman College.

In 2017 Winstead completed The NCAA/Women Leaders in College Sports Institute for Administrative Advancement (IAA) program. IAA is a leadership development program for women in intercollegiate athletics administration. Winstead recently completed The Sports Industry Essentials certificate program at Columbia University School of Professional Studies.